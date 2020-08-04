39.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pg&E Corp Call (PCG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) on March 6th, 2020 at $14.45. In approximately 1 month, Pg&E Corp has returned 39.69% as of today's recent price of $8.72.
In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $8.71, 145% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
PG&E Corporation is a holding company that holds interests in energy based businesses. The Company's holdings include a public utility operating in northern and central California that provides electricity and natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pg&E Corp.
Keywords: spotlights pg&e corp
Ticker(s): PCG