39.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Midwest/Il Call (FMBI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Midwest/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) on January 21st, 2020 at $21.90. In approximately 3 months, First Midwest/Il has returned 39.71% as of today's recent price of $13.20.
Over the past year, First Midwest/Il has traded in a range of $11.44 to $23.64 and is now at $13.20, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for First Midwest Bank. The Bank provides a full range of both business and retail banking and trust and investment management services through offices primarily located in northeastern Illinois.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Midwest/Il.
Log in and add First Midwest/Il (FMBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights first midwest/il
Ticker(s): FMBI