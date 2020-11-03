39.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund Inc Call (KMF)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:KMF) on February 25th, 2020 at $9.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund Inc has returned 39.46% as of today's recent price of $5.90.
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.36 and a 52-week low of $5.12 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $5.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund Inc.
