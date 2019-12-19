39.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Jabil Inc Call (JBL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) on September 5th, 2019 at $29.66. In approximately 4 months, Jabil Inc has returned 39.47% as of today's recent price of $41.36.
Jabil Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.20 and a 52-week low of $21.49 and are now trading 92% above that low price at $41.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.
Ticker(s): JBL