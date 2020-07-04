39.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kennedy-Wilson H Call (KW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kennedy-Wilson H (NYSE:KW) on December 13th, 2019 at $21.97. In approximately 4 months, Kennedy-Wilson H has returned 39.18% as of today's recent price of $13.36.
Over the past year, Kennedy-Wilson H has traded in a range of $10.98 to $23.50 and is now at $12.59, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a global real estate investment company. The Company invests in multi-family and commercial properties located in the Western United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings also provides real estate services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kennedy-Wilson H.
