38.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend L3 Technologies Call (LLL)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:44pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) on January 14th, 2019 at $176.53. In approximately 14 months, L3 Technologies has returned 38.88% as of today's recent price of $245.17.

Over the past year, L3 Technologies has traded in a range of $203.74 to $260.48 and is now at $245.17, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides communication and electronic equipment. The Company offers surveillance, antenna, aircraft simulation, laser rangefinding, modification, and image intensification equipment. L3 Technologies serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of L3 Technologies shares.

