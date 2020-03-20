MySmarTrend
38.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Blue Bird Corp Call (BLBD)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:45pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on February 19th, 2020 at $18.91. In approximately 1 month, Blue Bird Corp has returned 38.82% as of today's recent price of $11.57.

Blue Bird Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.99 and a 52-week low of $8.78 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $11.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Blue Bird Corporation designs and manufactures school buses. The Company provides alternative fuel applications through propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Blue Bird Corp.

