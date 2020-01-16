38.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sapiens Intl Call (SPNS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sapiens Intl (NASDAQ:SPNS) on September 27th, 2019 at $18.94. In approximately 4 months, Sapiens Intl has returned 38.68% as of today's recent price of $26.26.
In the past 52 weeks, Sapiens Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.60 and a high of $26.54 and are now at $25.90, 123% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company's solutions modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other companies to adapt quickly to change. Sapiens modular solutions align IT with the business demands for speed, flexibility, and efficiency.
