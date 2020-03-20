38.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Masonite Interna Call (DOOR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on February 27th, 2020 at $74.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Masonite Interna has returned 38.72% as of today's recent price of $45.73.
Masonite Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.20 and a 52-week low of $36.44 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $45.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.
Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Masonite Interna.
Ticker(s): DOOR