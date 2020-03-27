38.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend BRT Apartments Corp Call (BRT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) on February 28th, 2020 at $15.92. In approximately 4 weeks, BRT Apartments Corp has returned 38.69% as of today's recent price of $9.76.
Over the past year, BRT Apartments Corp has traded in a range of $6.00 to $18.75 and is now at $9.76, 63% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of BRT Apartments Corp.
Log in and add BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights brt apartments corp
Ticker(s): BRT