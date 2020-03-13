38.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ameriprise Finan Call (AMP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) on February 25th, 2020 at $160.19. In approximately 2 weeks, Ameriprise Finan has returned 38.62% as of today's recent price of $98.32.
Ameriprise Finan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $180.85 and a 52-week low of $92.02 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $98.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The Company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.
