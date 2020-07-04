38.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vishay Preci Call (VPG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vishay Preci (NYSE:VPG) on November 21st, 2019 at $33.06. In approximately 5 months, Vishay Preci has returned 38.55% as of today's recent price of $20.32.
Vishay Preci share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.90 and a 52-week low of $16.56 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $20.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.
Vishay Precision Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets foil technology products. The Company's products include strain gages, ultra-precision foil resistors, current sensors, and weighing modules and control systems (transducers/load cells, instruments, weigh modules, and control systems) for a wide variety of applications.
