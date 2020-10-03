38.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pebblebrook Hote Call (PEB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) on January 7th, 2020 at $25.22. In approximately 2 months, Pebblebrook Hote has returned 38.50% as of today's recent price of $15.51.
Over the past year, Pebblebrook Hotehas traded in a range of $15.07 to $33.59 and are now at $15.51. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company that acquires and invests in hotel properties located in large United States cities, with an emphasis on major coastal markets. The Trust may also invest in resort properties located near urban target markets and unique destination markets.
Ticker(s): PEB