38.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pultegroup Inc Call (PHM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) on March 27th, 2019 at $28.35. In approximately 9 months, Pultegroup Inc has returned 38.38% as of today's recent price of $39.23.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pultegroup Inc have traded between a low of $24.45 and a high of $41.22 and are now at $39.09, which is 60% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pultegroup Inc shares.
Log in and add Pultegroup Inc (PHM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights pultegroup inc
Ticker(s): PHM