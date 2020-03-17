38.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Semtech Corp Call (SMTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) on January 31st, 2020 at $50.03. In approximately 2 months, Semtech Corp has returned 38.28% as of today's recent price of $30.88.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Semtech Corp have traded between the current low of $26.11 and a high of $56.10 and are now at $30.88. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.
Semtech Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, including integrated circuits, discrete circuits, and assembly products. The Company's devices are used in computer, communications, industrial, military-aerospace, and automotive applications.
