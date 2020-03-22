38.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend General Dynamics Call (GD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on February 24th, 2020 at $183.72. In approximately 4 weeks, General Dynamics has returned 37.95% as of today's recent price of $113.99.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Dynamics have traded between a low of $110.02 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $114.57, which is 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.29% lower over the past week, respectively.
General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.
