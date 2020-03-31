MySmarTrend
38.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Energizer Holdin Call (ENR)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:11am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) on February 26th, 2020 at $48.27. In approximately 1 month, Energizer Holdin has returned 38.02% as of today's recent price of $29.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Energizer Holdin have traded between a low of $26.60 and a high of $53.84 and are now at $31.40, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufactures dry cell batteries and flashlights. The Company offers a full line of products, including alkaline, carbon zinc, miniature, and rechargeable batteries, as well as lighting products. Energizer also manufactures and markets a range of razor and shave related products on a global basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Energizer Holdin.

Ticker(s): ENR

