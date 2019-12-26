38.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Continental Buil Call (CBPX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Continental Buil (NYSE:CBPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $26.48. In approximately 4 months, Continental Buil has returned 37.95% as of today's recent price of $36.53.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Continental Buil have traded between a low of $21.35 and a high of $37.08 and are now at $36.53, which is 71% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 1.70% higher over the past week, respectively.
Continental Building Products, Inc. provides construction products. The Company manufactures gypsum wall board, joint compound and complementary finishing products. Continental Building Products serves the residential, commercial, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Continental Buil shares.
