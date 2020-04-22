3.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend General Dynamics Call (GD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on March 26th, 2020 at $129.51. In approximately 4 weeks, General Dynamics has returned 3.81% as of today's recent price of $134.45.
Over the past year, General Dynamics has traded in a range of $100.55 to $193.76 and is now at $134.45, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.
General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of General Dynamics shares.
Ticker(s): GD