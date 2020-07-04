37.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend United Bankshs Call (UBSI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) on November 18th, 2019 at $37.45. In approximately 5 months, United Bankshs has returned 37.86% as of today's recent price of $23.27.
Over the past year, United Bankshs has traded in a range of $19.67 to $40.70 and is now at $23.18, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.
