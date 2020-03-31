37.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Abercrombie & Fi Call (ANF)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) on February 25th, 2020 at $14.90. In approximately 1 month, Abercrombie & Fi has returned 37.50% as of today's recent price of $9.31.
Abercrombie & Fi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.63 and a 52-week low of $7.42 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $9.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a specialty retailer that operates stores and conducts direct-to-consumer operations. The Company, through these channels, sells casual sportswear apparel, including knit and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids.
