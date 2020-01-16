37.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dick'S Sporting Call (DKS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on August 22nd, 2019 at $35.23. In approximately 5 months, Dick'S Sporting has returned 37.37% as of today's recent price of $48.39.
Over the past year, Dick'S Sporting has traded in a range of $31.27 to $49.77 and is now at $48.39, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dick'S Sporting shares.
Ticker(s): DKS