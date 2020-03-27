37.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Axis Capital Call (AXS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) on February 20th, 2020 at $62.96. In approximately 1 month, Axis Capital has returned 37.35% as of today's recent price of $39.44.
Axis Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.51 and a 52-week low of $31.82 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $39.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation. Axis Capital serves customers in the United States and Canada.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Axis Capital.
Keywords: spotlights axis capital
Ticker(s): AXS