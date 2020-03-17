37.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bazaarvoice Inc Call (BV)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) on November 27th, 2019 at $15.88. In approximately 4 months, Bazaarvoice Inc has returned 37.20% as of today's recent price of $9.97.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bazaarvoice Inc have traded between the current low of $9.44 and a high of $20.27 and are now at $9.67. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
Bazaarvoice Inc. develops software solutions for the retail, manufacturing, finance, pharmaceutical, travel, and media industries. The Company's software captures, displays, and analyzes online word of mouth, including consumer-generated ratings and reviews, questions and answers, recommendations, photographs, and other content about its clients' brands, products and services.
Ticker(s): BV