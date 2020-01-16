37.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Francescas Holdi Call (FRAN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Francescas Holdi (:FRAN) on December 10th, 2019 at $13.28. In approximately 1 month, Francescas Holdi has returned 37.02% as of today's recent price of $8.36.
Francescas Holdi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.54 and a 52-week low of $0.03 and are now trading 27,767% above that low price at $8.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.
Francesca's Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, retails women's apparel products. Fracesca's Holdings offers dresses, tops, sweaters, vests, jeans, bottoms, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. Francesca's Holdings serves customers in the United States.
