3.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Texas Roadhous Call (TXRH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) on April 7th, 2020 at $44.28. In approximately 1 month, Texas Roadhous has returned 3.75% as of today's recent price of $45.94.
Over the past year, Texas Roadhous has traded in a range of $25.15 to $72.49 and is now at $45.94, 83% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a moderately priced, full service restaurant chain.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Texas Roadhous shares.
Log in and add Texas Roadhous (TXRH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights texas roadhous
Ticker(s): TXRH