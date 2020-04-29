3.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mylan Nv Call (MYL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) on March 17th, 2020 at $15.92. In approximately 1 month, Mylan Nv has returned 3.68% as of today's recent price of $16.50.
Over the past year, Mylan Nv has traded in a range of $12.75 to $29.30 and is now at $16.45, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.
Mylan NV is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company. The Company operates an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer and runs a specialty business focused on respiratory, allergy, and psychiatric therapies.
Keywords: spotlights mylan nv
Ticker(s): MYL