3.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Clorox Co Call (CLX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) on December 6th, 2019 at $151.83. In approximately 2 months, Clorox Co has returned 3.74% as of today's recent price of $157.50.
Over the past year, Clorox Co has traded in a range of $143.58 to $166.90 and is now at $157.50, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
The Clorox Company produces and markets non-durable consumer products sold primarily through grocery and other retail stores. The Company's principal products include household cleaning and bleach products, charcoal, cat litter, automotive care products, dressings, and trash bags. Clorox markets its products in the United States and other countries around the world.
