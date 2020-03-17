36.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pricesmart Inc Call (PSMT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) on January 3rd, 2020 at $68.39. In approximately 2 months, Pricesmart Inc has returned 36.69% as of today's recent price of $43.30.
Over the past year, Pricesmart Inchas traded in a range of $41.15 to $79.90 and are now at $43.30. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.58% lower over the past week, respectively.
PriceSmart, Inc. owns and manages international merchandising businesses. The Company licenses and owns membership stores using the trade name PriceSmart and PriceCostco. PriceSmart's international market consists of Latin America and Asia. The Company also operates domestic merchandising programs, including its Auto Referral Program and its Travel Program.
