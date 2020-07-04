36.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Franklin Financi Call (FSB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Financi (NYSE:FSB) on March 4th, 2020 at $32.63. In approximately 1 month, Franklin Financi has returned 36.56% as of today's recent price of $20.70.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Financi have traded between a low of $14.86 and a high of $39.00 and are now at $20.70, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.
Franklin Financial Network Inc. is a bank holding company owning and controlling one or more banks.
Ticker(s): FSB