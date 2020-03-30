36.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Flexsteel Inds Call (FLXS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flexsteel Inds (NASDAQ:FLXS) on January 28th, 2020 at $17.90. In approximately 2 months, Flexsteel Inds has returned 36.55% as of today's recent price of $11.36.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flexsteel Inds have traded between a low of $10.01 and a high of $25.90 and are now at $11.36, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells wooden and upholstered furniture for the retail, contract, and recreational vehicle (RV) furniture markets. The Company's products are sold to furniture dealers, department stores, and RV manufacturers throughout the United States. Flexsteel also sells its products to several national chains that sell on a private label basis.
Ticker(s): FLXS