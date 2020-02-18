36.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Virtus Invest Call (VRTS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtus Invest (NASDAQ:VRTS) on October 16th, 2019 at $99.66. In approximately 4 months, Virtus Invest has returned 36.53% as of today's recent price of $136.07.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Virtus Invest have traded between a low of $87.88 and a high of $141.79 and are now at $136.07, which is 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a financial advisory and consulting firm. The Company offers mutual, closed-end funds, managed accounts, and related services. Virtus Investment Partners serves customers in the State of Connecticut.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Virtus Invest shares.
