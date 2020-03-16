36.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kronos Worldwide Call (KRO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) on December 10th, 2019 at $13.02. In approximately 3 months, Kronos Worldwide has returned 36.48% as of today's recent price of $8.27.
Over the past year, Kronos Worldwide has traded in a range of $6.81 to $16.00 and is now at $8.27, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces titanium dioxide pigments. The Company's products are used to whiten, brighten, and add opacity to thousands of commonly used products, such as paints, plastics, inks, and cosmetics.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kronos Worldwide.
Log in and add Kronos Worldwide (KRO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights kronos worldwide
Ticker(s): KRO