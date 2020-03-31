36.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Citizens-A Call (FCNCA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Citizens-A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on February 24th, 2020 at $509.11. In approximately 1 month, First Citizens-A has returned 36.50% as of today's recent price of $323.27.
Over the past year, First Citizens-A has traded in a range of $276.08 to $542.12 and is now at $321.92, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of North Carolina is the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and Ironstone Bank. First-Citizens serves North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Ironstone operates in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Citizens-A.
