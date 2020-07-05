36.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Monarch Casino Call (MCRI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monarch Casino (NASDAQ:MCRI) on March 24th, 2020 at $21.88. In approximately 1 month, Monarch Casino has returned 36.29% as of today's recent price of $29.82.
Monarch Casino share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $12.83 and are now trading 132% above that low price at $29.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns and operates the tropically-themed casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The Resort features a casino, a hotel and motor lounge, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a swimming pool and health club, a gift shop, a family entertainment center, banquet and meeting space, and surface parking spaces.
