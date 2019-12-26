36.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Unisys Corp Call (UIS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) on October 29th, 2019 at $8.50. In approximately 2 months, Unisys Corp has returned 36.00% as of today's recent price of $11.56.
Unisys Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.16 and a 52-week low of $6.39 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $11.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Unisys Corporation provides information technology consulting services. The Company offers data analytics, mobility, network, security, and outsourcing services. Unisys serves commercial, financial services, and government sectors globally.
