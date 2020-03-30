36.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend News Corp-Cl B Call (NWS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) on February 25th, 2020 at $13.66. In approximately 1 month, News Corp-Cl B has returned 35.96% as of today's recent price of $8.75.
Over the past year, News Corp-Cl B has traded in a range of $7.92 to $15.36 and is now at $8.74, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.
News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.
Ticker(s): NWS