3.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lamar Advertis-A Call (LAMR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) on April 9th, 2020 at $51.68. In approximately 4 weeks, Lamar Advertis-A has returned 3.65% as of today's recent price of $53.56.
Over the past year, Lamar Advertis-A has traded in a range of $30.89 to $96.82 and is now at $54.67, 77% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lamar Advertis-A shares.
Ticker(s): LAMR