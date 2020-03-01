3.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alpha & Omega Se Call (AOSL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alpha & Omega Se (NASDAQ:AOSL) on December 16th, 2019 at $12.98. In approximately 3 weeks, Alpha & Omega Se has returned 3.62% as of today's recent price of $13.45.
Alpha & Omega Se share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.16 and a 52-week low of $8.21 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $13.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs and manufactures semiconductors. The Company produces analog switches, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors for notebook computers, battery pack protection, liquid crystal display backlight inverters, cellular phones, and digital cameras. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor conducts operations internationally.
