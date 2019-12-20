35.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lands' End Inc Call (LE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lands' End Inc (:LE) on December 3rd, 2019 at $13.26. In approximately 2 weeks, Lands' End Inc has returned 35.50% as of today's recent price of $17.96.
Lands' End Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.29 and a 52-week low of $7.15 and are now trading 151% above that low price at $17.96 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.5%.
Lands' End, Inc. manufactures men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories. The Company produces and distributes swimwear, clothing, bedding, totes, furniture, bath accessories, uniforms, outerwear, and various related products. Lands' End offers its products through its catalog and website around the world.
