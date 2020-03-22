35.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Common Fin Call (FCF)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Common Fin (NYSE:FCF) on January 29th, 2020 at $13.59. In approximately 2 months, First Common Fin has returned 35.32% as of today's recent price of $8.79.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Common Fin have traded between a low of $8.21 and a high of $14.93 and are now at $9.06, which is 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 4.11% lower over the past week, respectively.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking business and offers a range of financial services including traditional retail banking services, such as savings, time deposits, mortgage, consumer installment, and commercial loans.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Common Fin.
Ticker(s): FCF