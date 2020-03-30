35.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Artisan Partne-A Call (APAM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) on February 21st, 2020 at $34.60. In approximately 1 month, Artisan Partne-A has returned 35.16% as of today's recent price of $22.43.
Over the past year, Artisan Partne-A has traded in a range of $17.69 to $38.09 and is now at $22.43, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. operates as a global investment management firm. The Company offers active investment strategies managed by autonomous investment teams through a variety of investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Artisan Partne-A.
Log in and add Artisan Partne-A (APAM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights artisan partne-a
Ticker(s): APAM