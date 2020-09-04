35.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Northfield Banco Call (NFBK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northfield Banco (NASDAQ:NFBK) on February 11th, 2020 at $15.94. In approximately 2 months, Northfield Banco has returned 35.01% as of today's recent price of $10.36.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northfield Banco have traded between a low of $9.58 and a high of $17.55 and are now at $10.48, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Northfield Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers credit and other banking services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Northfield Banco.
Ticker(s): NFBK