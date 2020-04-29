3.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Procter & Gamble Call (PG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on March 30th, 2020 at $112.99. In approximately 4 weeks, Procter & Gamble has returned 3.46% as of today's recent price of $116.90.
Over the past year, Procter & Gamble has traded in a range of $94.34 to $128.09 and is now at $116.89, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.
The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures and markets consumer products in countries throughout the world. The Company provides products in the laundry and cleaning, paper, beauty care, food and beverage, and health care segments. Procter & Gamble products are sold primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and neighborhood stores.
