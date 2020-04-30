3.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kvh Industries Call (KVHI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kvh Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) on March 24th, 2020 at $9.20. In approximately 1 month, Kvh Industries has returned 3.48% as of today's recent price of $9.52.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kvh Industries have traded between a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.64 and are now at $9.52, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.
KVH Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures products that enable mobile communication, navigation, and direction sensing through the use of its proprietary in-motion satellite antenna and fiber optic technologies. KVH serves multiple markets, including military navigation and stabilization and mobile satellite communications for vessels, RV's, and automobiles.
