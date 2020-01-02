3.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Investors Bancor Call (ISBC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) on October 11th, 2019 at $11.68. In approximately 4 months, Investors Bancor has returned 3.47% as of today's recent price of $12.09.
Investors Bancor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.11 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.28% lower over the past week, respectively.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.
