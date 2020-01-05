3.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Concert Pharmace Call (CNCE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Concert Pharmace (NASDAQ:CNCE) on March 20th, 2020 at $8.42. In approximately 1 month, Concert Pharmace has returned 3.51% as of today's recent price of $8.71.
Over the past year, Concert Pharmace has traded in a range of $5.36 to $13.09 and is now at $8.71, 63% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.54% lower over the past week, respectively.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the use of deuterium to enhance the effects of approved drugs. Concert Pharmaceuticals offers its products throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Concert Pharmace shares.
Log in and add Concert Pharmace (CNCE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights concert pharmace
Ticker(s): CNCE