3.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Chubb Ltd Call (CB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) on March 27th, 2020 at $108.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Chubb Ltd has returned 3.50% as of today's recent price of $112.59.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chubb Ltd have traded between a low of $87.35 and a high of $167.74 and are now at $112.59, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.
Chubb Limited operates as a property and casualty insurance company. The Company provides commercial and personal property, casualty, and personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chubb Ltd shares.
