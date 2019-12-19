34.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vonage Holdings Call (VG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) on September 30th, 2019 at $11.36. In approximately 3 months, Vonage Holdings has returned 34.95% as of today's recent price of $7.39.
Vonage Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.75 and a 52-week low of $7.06 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $7.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.
Vonage Holdings Corporation provides telecommunications services. The Company offers technology that uses customers' existing high-speed internet connection to make and receive phone calls worldwide with a touch-tone telephone.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vonage Holdings.
Ticker(s): VG