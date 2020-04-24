34.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend United Tech Corp Call (UTX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) on April 2nd, 2020 at $88.68. In approximately 3 weeks, United Tech Corp has returned 34.87% as of today's recent price of $57.76.
In the past 52 weeks, United Tech Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.64 and a high of $158.44 and are now at $57.76, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and support services. The Company products include aircraft engines, elevators and escalators, heating and air conditioning equipment, helicopters, aerospace systems, fuel cell systems, and fire safety equipment.
